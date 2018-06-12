Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer

2 months 1 week 4 days ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News
By: Ally Wallenta, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic affecting the first responders.

“Firefighters are dying across this country every day unfortunately,” said Battalion Chief for the Columbia Fire Department, Jeffrey Strawn. “We, as an organization, do consider it an epidemic.”  

Firefighters regularly come into contact with high amounts of carcinogens and chemicals, which causes them to be diagnosed with cancer at much higher rates than the average person.

According to the National Institution of Safety and Health Cancer study, there are higher rates of multiple types of cancer in firefighters compared to the general U.S. population including:

  • Testicular cancer (2.02 times greater risk)
  • Multiple myeloma (1.53 greater risk)
  • Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (1.51 times greater risk)
  • Skin cancer (1.39 times greater risk)
  • Prostate cancer (1.28 times greater risk). 

Firefighters are also more likely to be diagnosed with brain cancer, colon cancer and breast cancer.

But there is something else that could be increasing the chance a firefighter gets cancer, and according to Strawn, it has been a problem in the department for years.

It’s the idea that dirty gear is “cool.”

“A firefighter who looked dirty, who had the dirtiest gear in the fire house… it was kind of a badge of honor,” Strawn said. “That was the person who had the most experience, they had seen the most fires, so their gear was the dirtiest, and that was cool.” 

Strawn said it’s always been a tradition in the fire department that one had “fought the fight” if their gear showed evidence of dirt, smoke and chemicals.

He has spent the last few years trying to change that mindset. Strawn encourages his coworkers to wipe off their gear with baby wipes, wear their masks and wash contaminated gear immediately after going into a fire. 

He said now, the department is starting to realize “looking cool” isn’t so cool.   

“That’s fearful,” Strawn said. “Those carcinogens are causing rates of cancer in firefighters that are unbelievable.” 

One of Strawn’s main pieces of advice is setting gear away from the fire truck so the diesel exhaust doesn’t come into contact with it.

“Diesel exhaust is essentially laying on the firefighters [personal protective equipment] or their gear so when they put it on, they’re literally just coating themselves with it,” he said. 

Rep. Shane Roden, R-Cedar Hill, said the higher temperatures firefighters are in make it easier for chemicals to enter the body.

“Our pores open up and it increases for every five-degree temperature our body rises, so our pores open up exponentially and all those carcinogens that are in that gear, that protective gear that we're wearing, it’s starting to absorb into our system,” said Roden.  

“All the carcinogens, the off-gassing that that gear is producing, it’s killing us slowly and we didn't even realize it,” he said.  

Strawn said Columbia’s fire stations have made a lot of strides, but they still have a lot of work to do.

He said the fire department has begun tracking fire exposures, putting more commercial extractors in stations, and using baby wipes in every fire truck.

Recently, two stations in Columbia received new extractors.

“The washer spins the gear at RPMs that are so high it actually pulls the carcinogens and other chemicals out of your gear,” Strawn said.

However, Roden said many smaller stations don't have the money to afford these washers. He said departments still have “a long way to go.” 

Roden believes the more education about these rates and good leadership is essential for making a change in the fire department.

“It’s important for our families, we have an obligation to make sure that people go home at the end of the day,” Roden said. “This is how we make sure that we don’t turn families into widows, we don’t have fatherless mothers, or fatherless kids, or motherless kids in the fire service and we need to do better to make sure everyone goes home.”  

More News

Grid
List

Capitol Projects celebrates 50th anniversary
Capitol Projects celebrates 50th anniversary
JEFFERSON CITY - Capitol Projects is a workshop in Jefferson City that has been providing employment for people with disabilities... More >>
31 minutes ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 3:00:00 AM CDT June 12, 2018 in Continuous News

Human remains found in Miller County
Human remains found in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains were discovered in rural Miller County on Monday. The Miller County Sheriff's Office received... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

One injured in nine-unit Columbia fire
One injured in nine-unit Columbia fire
COLUMBIA - Nine units were on the scene of a fire this afternoon on Anita Court in Columbia. "It's... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:54:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Pedestrian statistics have MODOT concerned
Pedestrian statistics have MODOT concerned
JEFFERSON CITY - Ninety-eight pedestrians were killed and and 264 were seriously injured in Missouri last year, according to the... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:34:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Parson to legislators: Time for a "fresh start" after facing "difficult truths"
Parson to legislators: Time for a "fresh start" after facing "difficult truths"
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson told lawmakers Monday it is time to move past the difficulties that led to... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:21:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

KOPN breaks world record for most interviews in 24 hours
KOPN breaks world record for most interviews in 24 hours
COLUMBIA - KOPN broke the world record for most people interviewed in 24 hours, in an event that put hundreds... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson meets with bipartisan congressional delegation
Gov. Parson meets with bipartisan congressional delegation
JEFFERSON CITY - Members of Missouri's congressional delegation sat down with Gov. Mike Parson in a private meeting Monday morning.... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 3:46:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

CPS takes steps toward new suicide awareness and prevention policy
CPS takes steps toward new suicide awareness and prevention policy
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools will take a step toward adding a suicide awareness and prevention policy. Monday night... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Two defendants in DeBrodie case plead not guilty
UPDATE: Two defendants in DeBrodie case plead not guilty
FULTON – Two of the five defendants facing charges in the Carl DeBrodie case pleaded not-gulity Monday. The judge set... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 2:47:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Route 54 bridge work creates ramp closures in Jefferson City
Route 54 bridge work creates ramp closures in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Crews began work Monday on phase two of a resurfacing and bridge improvement project on Route 54.... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 1:35:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in Continuous News

Weekly Wellness: June is National Safety Month
Weekly Wellness: June is National Safety Month
COLUMBIA - Have you heard of the National Safety Council? They’ve been around for about 100 years or so as... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 12:25:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in Weekly Wellness

Road rage victim dies from injuries
Road rage victim dies from injuries
JOPLIN (AP) — Authorities say a man who was wounded in a suspected case of road rage has died from... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 9:04:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Columbia hosts bi-annual restaurant week
Columbia hosts bi-annual restaurant week
COLUMBIA - 23 eateries in The District will participate in the biannual summer Restaurant Week from 10 a.m. to 10... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 8:41:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing Moberly woman found
UPDATE: Missing Moberly woman found
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department has canceled an Endangered Persons Advisory for a woman who was missing since Sunday... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:10:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Police identify suspect in Columbia hit and run accident
Police identify suspect in Columbia hit and run accident
COLUMBIA - No one was injured during a hit and run accident at the intersection of College Avenue and Broadway... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 4:46:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Police identify body found in Moberly
UPDATE: Police identify body found in Moberly
MOBERLY - Moberly police have identified the body found at the intersection of Highway 24 and Robertson Road Sunday afternoon.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
HOLTS SUMMIT — Six members of Union Hill Baptist Church made it home safely this weekend after a volcano erupted... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 8:07:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
SEDALIA - Several government officials joined Missouri farmers and ranchers on Saturday to enjoy food and talk about agriculture. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:31:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 72°
5am 71°
6am 71°
7am 73°