Ideas on Fixing Medicaid From Both Sides

"We believe that there are certain principles that should guide that discussion," said House Minority Leader Jeff Harris. Harris is a Democratic lawmaker from Columbia.

Democrats say those principles should include getting health-care coverage to more Missourians, restoring it to those who lost it, and not imposing rules that jeopardize federal funds. Democrats also want to attack corporate fraud in the Medicaid system and instill the idea that basic health care is a right, not a reward. Republicans have their own ideas for Medicaid. Gov. Blunt is reviewing plans from social services, mental health, and senior services officials. The governor will announce his new plan at the state of the state speech in January.