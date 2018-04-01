Identities released in Highway 54 crash

LAKE OZARK - Missouri State Highway Patrol released the names of the victims involved in an eight-car crash on Highway 54 near the Lake of the Ozarks Wednesday.

Kenda Oleary, 27, and her mother Robin Dinwiddie, 50, both from Eldon, died in the accident. Corporal Scott White of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the women were in the same vehicle.

Amy Shaw, 46, of Jefferson City suffered serious injuries. James Villines, 42, of Alabama and April Cline, 41, of Eldon both have moderate injuries. Daniel Burch, 62, of Illinois and James Stark, 58, of Waynesville and Warner Bullock, 75, experienced minor injuries. Stark and Bullock were treated at the scene. The four other victims were sent to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

White said a trailer tractor rear-ended a vehicle, causing a chain reaction which led to the accident. The incident involved two tractor trailers and six vehicles.