Identity thieves sentenced to at least 8 years in prison

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man and a woman will both serve at least eight years in prison after authorities say they stole at least $100,000 by using fraudulent credit cards created with stolen identities.

An Illinois judge sentenced 21-year-old Emmanuel S. Dosunmu to 10 years in prison and 19-year-old Osikenoya Usman-Aliu to eight years in prison. They were convicted of continuing a financial crimes enterprise, which is a felony.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the two used identities from at least 60 victims throughout the United States.

The Jackson County State's Attorney said they were living "sky-high large" on the money they obtained between April and August, spending it at businesses throughout Illinois and Missouri.