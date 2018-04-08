If it Sounds too Good to be True...

COLUMBIA - You've heard the term "If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is." Jim Riek is taking the "too good to be true" to an entirely different level. The Better Business Bureau says watch out when you're dealing with the sports and fitness industry. For 99-dollars you can learn how to be stronger, faster, or what ever you want to hear.

The website is the American Sports and Fitness Association.

Adrian McBride with the Better Business Bureau says, "You go on-line, pay 99 dollars, take a test, become certified but it's a scam there's no real certification."

McBride also says a St. Louis guy runs this website and claims it's accredited by two other companies, but the same guy owns all three. You could be a truck driver today, take the test and be a certified trainer tomorrow.

You can take the test three times, fail it, and keep taking it because the answers are in front of you.

Jim decided he was going to go with sports nutrition which seems, like fitness, is a growing trend in the United States today. Every health club golf club hires a lot of trainers who might not be certified and the average joe on the street who is hiring these trainers assumes they are certified when they really aren't.

Jim took the test 80 questions and got 85% correct on his first try. "It looks real, sounds real, feels real...it's very legitimate looking," says Riek.

It all goes back to, "if it sounds too good to be true..." Do your homework before you pay someone 75-90 dollars an hour to be a workout trainer who isn't certified find out what their credentials are.

The Better Business Bureau says your trainer should come from The American College of Sports Medicine, The National Strength and Conditioning Association or The America Council on Exercise.