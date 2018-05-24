Ike Skelton Political Items Up For Auction

KANSAS CITY(AP) - Several political items, including correspondence with presidents, are among the estate items of former Missouri Congressman Ike Skelton on the auction block.

The Kansas City Star reports the items, including a 1988 birthday greeting from "Ron" Reagan at "the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue," went up for bid June 16 at the website of the KC Auction & Appraisal Co. The auction continues until 7 p.m. June 30.

Skelton, a Democrat, died last year of complications from pneumonia at age 81. He was chairman of the House Armed Services Committee and served in the U.S. House for 34 years before losing re-election in 2010.

Among other auction items are correspondence from the White House going back to Harry Truman.