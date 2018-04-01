Ike Turner Pulls Out of Event

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Ike Turner will not perform at the Big Muddy Blues Festival on Labor Day weekend. Turner was the scheduled headliner for the show, but festival producer Dawne Massey says Turner cancelled because illness. The legendary musician rose to fame alongside Tina Turner and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with her in 1991. Turner has publicly admitted hitting her. Last month Mayor Francis Slay turned down a request to name September 2nd "Ike Turner Day." The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported shortly after the request that a mayoral aide said Slay was uncomfortable with naming a day for Turner. Massey said the "Turner Day" situation was not a factor. Turner will be replaced on the schedule by John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers.