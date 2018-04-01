Ikea to Break Ground on St. Louis Store

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The world's largest furniture retailer officially arrives in Missouri Tuesday with a St. Louis groundbreaking.

Swedish furniture titan Ikea has selected a location in the Cortex research park near the city's Central West End and midtown neighborhoods for a 380,000-square-foot store the company says will create 500 short-term construction jobs and 300 long-term positions once the store opens in the fall of 2015.

City and state business, civic and elected leaders are expected to attend the midmorning ceremony, including St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay and Secretary of State Jason Kander.