Illinois and Missouri meet for Braggin' Rights

ST. LOUIS - Illinois and Missouri meet Saturday in their annual Braggin' Rights basketball game in St. Louis.

Illinois is 8-3 but unranked for the pre-Christmas game for the second straight year. They've lost three of five.

Missouri is off to a rocky start at 5-5. For just the eighth time in 34 games in the series, neither team is ranked.

Last season, the Tigers were the last SEC unbeaten to fall, and it happened in a one-point loss to the Fighting Illini. Illinois ended a four-game skid in the series with a 65-64 victory and leads the series 21-12. Illinois won nine in a row from 2000-08.

The Tigers' new head coach Kim Anderson was on the bench alongside Norm Stewart for Missouri's memorable triple-overtime victory in the 1993 game.