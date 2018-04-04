Illinois Farm Bureau: 2006 Latest Challenge

When federal lawmakers begin discussion next year on the 2007 Farm Bill, Philip Nelson says it may be an uncomfortable time for agricultural funding. Nelson commented Monday during the third day of the bureau's four-day convention in St. Louis. Chief concerns include how the federal deficit, war in Iraq and hurricane relief will affect farm funding. Nelson says the bureau's board of directors has formed a Farm Profitability Task Force to examine low commodity prices and rising costs to try to help farmers compete. The task force will start meeting early next year.