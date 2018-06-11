Illinois hospital plans to paint over baby footprint wall

MARYVILLE (AP) — Some mothers are against a plan to paint over a wall of baby footprints at an Illinois hospital.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Anderson Hospital announced in early July that it plans to photograph the footprint wall in the labor and delivery unit before painting over the footprints.

The hospital has been adding footprints to the wall for nearly 20 years to celebrate babies born there. The hospital says the walls need new coverings for aesthetics and because of wear and tear in the high-traffic corridors.

Nikki Mooney's three children were born at the hospital. She's asked the hospital to have an open house to allow people to have one more look at the wall. The hospital says the unit doesn't allow visitors.

Editor's note: The hospital in question is in Maryville, Illinois. Original AP copy has been corrected.