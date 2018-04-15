Illinois' loss is Missouri's gain

COLUMBIA - Missouri basketball welcomes a familiar name to the roster, Mark Smith.

The former Fighting Illini guard announced he will be transferring to Mizzou.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Yvonne Smith, Mark's mother, said the choice to play for Coach Cuonzo Martin was a "no-brainer."

“It’s (Martin’s) passion for the game and the bond that he has with this players," she said. "It’s very strong and very obvious. It’s a mutual respect. That’s something that stood out and was very evident."

While playing for the Illini, Smith started 19 games and averaged about six points per game.

Last December, Smith scored 11 points in an Illinois victory over Missouri.

In his senior year of high school, he earned the 2017 Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year Honors.

He won't start with the Tigers until after the coming season, but that still leaves him three years of eligibility with the team.