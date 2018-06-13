Illinois Man Accused in St. Louis Firebomb Case

ST. LOUIS - A southwestern Illinois man is accused of damaging a St. Louis federal building with a firebomb. Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that 33-year-old Jeremiah McGee of Fairview Heights, Ill., has been charged with attempted destruction of U.S. property by fire or explosion.

According to KSDK, court documents show the suspect approached the Robert A. Young Federal Building at 1:11 a.m. and parked his car close to the guard shack. Authorities allege McGee drove to the building in downtown St. Louis on Monday and retrieved something similar to a Molotov cocktail from his car. Investigators say a guard saw the man light the device and throw it at the building, causing a fireball that scorched the wall and sidewalk.

The charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. It's not clear if McGee has an attorney. A message was left Tuesday at a home telephone listing for McGee.

Image Courtesy of the U.S. General Services Administration.