Illinois man arrested in Columbia accused of dismembering a body

COLUMBIA - An Illinois man was taken into custody Monday night charged with dismembering a human body.

Police arrested Donte Meeks, 23, from Champaign, Illinois, May 2.

Columbia Police Department's Street Crimes Detectives assisted the Champaign Police Department with finding Meeks who had a warrant out for his arrest.

Officers went to 1612 N. Providence Road where they came in contact with Meeks in room 139. Meeks ran from the officers, but was soon caught and arrested at the 2100 block of Newton Drive.

Meeks is under arrest charged with felony resisting or interfering with an arrest with a bond of $4,500. He was also arrested for the warrant from Champaign Illinois with a bond of $750,000.