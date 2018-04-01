Illinois man charged in fatal downtown St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An 18-year-old Collinsville, Illinois, man has been charged with first-degree murder in a 19-year-old college student's shooting death in downtown St. Louis.

City prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against Christopher Grant.

He is accused of killing Southeast Missouri State University sophomore Robert Christman III during a botched robbery attempt in early January near the City Museum and the Washington Avenue entertainment district.

Grant is also charged with armed robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action. Bond was set at $1 million, cash only.

Police say Christman was shot once in the head after midnight while sitting in the front passenger seat of a car driven by his 17-year-old brother and accompanied by his 19-year-girlfriend. The couple was headed to a birthday party at a nightclub.