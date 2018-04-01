Illinois man pleads guilty to abducting SEMO student

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A man from the Chicago area has pleaded guilty to kidnapping a Southeast Missouri State University student.

The Southeast Missourian reports 43-year-old Jeffery Lazier pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to one felony count of kidnapping. He admitted abducting the 22-year-old at knifepoint as she sat in her vehicle in Cape Girardeau.

Authorities said the woman was held for more than six hours as Lazier drove into Illinois, repeatedly assaulting her and forcing her to try and get money from banks.

The woman jumped from the car at an off-ramp on Interstate 57 near Effingham, Illinois, and ran for help. The FBI arrested Lazier on May 15 in Yorkville, Illinois. Fingerprints taken from the victim's car led to his arrest.

Lazier was also facing a host of state charges.