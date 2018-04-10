Illinois State football in process of releasing Rashaun Woods after arrest

JEFFERSON CITY - Three days after his arrest, Illinois State football is in the process of releasing former Jefferson City running back Rashaun Woods.

Woods, 18, was arrested Friday after he was accused of raping two women.

Illinois State football head coach Brock Spack released this statement Monday:

"We have begun the process to release Rashaun from his NLI effective immediately. He will not be a part of the Redbird football program moving forward and we will turn out focus to the beginning of spring workouts in March."

Assistant Athletic Director of Communications Mike Williams said the process to release a player from a National Letter of Intent can be a long, difficult process, but "we are working on it."

Woods is facing two charges of first degree rape. According to court documents, one of the women said Woods raped her in the fall of 2016. The other woman said she was raped on Jan. 28.