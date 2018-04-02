Immigrants Admit Marriage Fraud Conspiracy

KANSAS CITY - Three members of an immigrant family have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit marriage fraud in Kansas City. The man, his wife and their 24-year-old daughter admitted plotting to deceive immigration officials so they could gain permanent U.S. residency by marrying U.S. citizens. Mohamed Elouerrassi and Saadia Gourche were already married to each other when they came to the U.S. from Morocco. But prosecutors said the couple entered into sham marriages with American citizens in an attempt to gain U.S. residency. They and their daughter admitted that their marriages were fraudulent and that they lied when they claimed to be living with their spouses. They could get five years in federal prison when they are sentenced, and could also be deported.