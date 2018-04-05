Immigrants projected to drive future US workforce growth

1 year 3 weeks 4 days ago Friday, March 10 2017 Mar 10, 2017 Friday, March 10, 2017 5:32:00 PM CST March 10, 2017 in News
By: Matt Vereen, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA — The Pew Research Center released numbers that show immigrant workers are projected to drive U.S. workforce growth through at least 2035.

Due to large numbers of retiring Baby Boomers, U.S. born working-age adults with U.S. born parents are projected to only make up 66 percent of the U.S. workforce in 18 years. That is an eight percent decrease from 2015.

U.S. born workers with immigrant parents, meanwhile, are projected to increase by 13.6 million by 2035, and new immigrants are projected to increase by 4.6 million by the same year.

These numbers suggest a necessity to attract immigrant workers in order to grow local workforces. Barry Stoll, Executive Director for City of Refuge, said Columbia is doing just that.

“Refugees who have been placed in other areas of the country are finding out that Columbia, Missouri is a place where they can receive a lot more assistance,” Stoll said.

According to City of Refuge, mid-Missouri has more than 8,000 refugees and immigrants, and Columbia adds an average of 200 new immigrants each year.

Stoll said a lot of the incoming immigrants are relatives of those already here who hear about the opportunities in Columbia. He said these opportunities come out of Columbia’s relatively affordable housing market, medical help, transportation and many other assistance programs.

City of Refuge is one such program, which helps establish these incoming immigrants and connect them with local employers. Lori Stoll, Barry Stoll's wife who also works with the organization, said they are instrumental to helping incoming immigrants because they would not likely succeed without the connections.

“We’re like a parent holding the hand of a child and helping them thrive. We help them access all the great opportunities here,” Lori Stoll said.

She added Job Corps, Job Point, Family Health Center, Immigration Services and many other programs help these immigrants settle in and succeed here in the United States.

Barry Stoll said given the current political climate, it is important people know how helpful immigrants can be to a community.

“In the midst of all the controversy, we really need to recognize the value they add to our community not just economically but also culturally,” Barry Stoll said.

He also said employers here in Columbia are beginning to realize the same thing.

“We’ve had more and more of them who are telling us things like, ‘We would not be able to stay open if not for refugees. Bring us all the refugees that you can. Let us know when they are applying so that we can pay attention to that,’” Barry Stoll said.

More News

Grid
List

Committee to release Greitens investigation findings next week
Committee to release Greitens investigation findings next week
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee said it plans to issue a report next week after concluding its... More >>
27 minutes ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 1:17:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Man wanted for domestic assault, kidnapping in Callaway County
Man wanted for domestic assault, kidnapping in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County prosecuting attorney charged Shane Vandelicht with domestic assault and kidnapping on Tuesday. Officials are... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 12:39:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Police say man took photos of men in bathroom stall at Ellis Library
Police say man took photos of men in bathroom stall at Ellis Library
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man with invasion of privacy after he allegedly took photos in a bathroom stall at... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 11:53:33 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Officials ID man fatally shot by Belton police officers
Officials ID man fatally shot by Belton police officers
BELTON (AP) — Cass County officials said Belton police fatally shot a man after he refused to drop a knife... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 10:58:31 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Man seeks to withdraw guilty plea in 2014 murder
Man seeks to withdraw guilty plea in 2014 murder
FULTON - A Jefferson City man wants to withdraw the guilty plea he entered in connection with the 2014 murder... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 9:20:36 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

5 shot after brawl breaks out at St. Louis nightclub
5 shot after brawl breaks out at St. Louis nightclub
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Five people have been shot after a brawl broke out inside a nightclub near downtown St.... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 9:20:30 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Deputies take man into custody after finding guns at crash scene
Deputies take man into custody after finding guns at crash scene
LINN - Sheriff's deputies arrested a man late Wednesday night after a crash on Highway 50 near Route N... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 8:19:00 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Columbia Chamber of Commerce hosts community networking event
Columbia Chamber of Commerce hosts community networking event
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 27th annual business showcase, but this year there is a... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 2:38:00 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Missouri House advances tax plan
Missouri House advances tax plan
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A proposal to cut the income tax rate for businesses and most Missourians to 5... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 8:22:25 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Columbia commemorates 50th anniversary of MLK's assassination
Columbia commemorates 50th anniversary of MLK's assassination
COLUMBIA - It was 50 years ago Wednesday the beloved American civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr., was murdered... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:40:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Business owners say Walnut Street alley smells like "hot rotting garbage"
Business owners say Walnut Street alley smells like "hot rotting garbage"
COLUMBIA - The dumpsters in the Walnut Street alley smell like “hot rotting garbage, depending on the time of day,”... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:33:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Recent temperatures may be indirectly extending the flu season
Recent temperatures may be indirectly extending the flu season
COLUMBIA - The calendar may say it's April, but the recent Missouri weather is not what we are used to... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:28:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Missouri constitutional amendment would change term limits
Missouri constitutional amendment would change term limits
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate has given initial approval to a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:09:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Trapp says his opponent made campaigning "not easy"
Trapp says his opponent made campaigning "not easy"
COLUMBIA - Newly re-elected City Council Member Michael Trapp said he is working to recharge his batteries after a "taxing"... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect charged in deadly Boone County shooting
UPDATE: Suspect charged in deadly Boone County shooting
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in Tuesday's deadly shooting on Pinehurst Lane. The Boone County... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:05:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Chinese trade turmoil adds to uncertainty for Missouri farmers
Chinese trade turmoil adds to uncertainty for Missouri farmers
COLUMBIA - As Missouri farmers prepare for the spring planting season, trade relations between the U.S. and China are sowing... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 5:57:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

AG Hawley to review St. Louis public housing
AG Hawley to review St. Louis public housing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has launched an investigation into allegations of mice and... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 5:19:39 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in Continuous News

Fast-growing college major added by MU School of Engineering
Fast-growing college major added by MU School of Engineering
COLUMBIA - The MU College of Engineering announced it will add biomedical engineering as a degree program. Biomedical engineers... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 4:33:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 62°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 58°
3pm 59°
4pm 60°
5pm 60°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

1:00p
Days of Our Lives
2:00p
The Dr. Oz Show
3:00p
Dr. Phil
1:00p
Maury
2:00p
Maury
3:00p
The Robert Irvine Show

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Superstore
7:31p
A.P. Bio
8:00p
Will & Grace
8:30p
Champions
9:00p
Chicago Fire
7:00p
Supernatural
8:00p
Arrow
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld