Immigration Bill Stalls

The Senate passed the bill last month, but a House committee chairman says the bill probably won't make it out of his committee. The legislation would direct the Missouri State Highway Patrol to train officers to enforce federal immigration laws. It also would bar government contractors who knowingly employ undocumented workers from participating in other public works projects for at least three years. Rep. Ed Emery chairs the Special Committee on Immigration Reform, which heard testimony on the bill Wednesday. He said committee members are uneasy about passing the legislation this year.