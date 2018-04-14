Immigration Campaign Leaves Passes Some in GOP

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) -- Immigration advocates are spending August trying to generate momentum in favor of remaking immigration laws in Congress.

But not all House Republicans are getting the message.

In Bel Air, Md., northeast of Baltimore, there was no sign of activism at a recent town hall meeting hosted by Republican congressman, Andy Harris.

Harris is in a safe district with few Latino voters and he isn't being targeted by immigration advocates.

But his experience is being repeated in scores of districts around the country where GOP lawmakers are in safe seats and advocates aren't venturing.

That raises the question of how far immigration advocates can spread their message -- even as a few GOP lawmakers announce newfound support for citizenship for people in the United States illegally.