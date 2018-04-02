Immigration Group Discusses Legal Issues

COLUMBIA - Immigration issues merit discussion now, according to a Columbia immigration group. They met today to discuss the issues at the first Central Missouri Immigration Summit.

Hosts Centro Latino of Columbia brought together community leaders and lawyers to discuss immigration issues, like employment-based immigration, non-immigrant status for international students, and Missouri immigration reform.

Centro Latino says these are issue areas in which laywers might not have expertise.

"People that work within research at the university, whether or not they are looking to hire somebody or if they are attorneys that were seeking CLA credits, there was a wide variety of people that attended today in reality just let the form to educate people about different opportunities to come over in terms of student visas employment visas," says Karla Klinger Diaz of Global Innovative Legal Solutions.

One topic of the event was "crimigration," which deals with criminal pleas. Speakers say green card holders often don't know how taking pleas can affect their legal status in a negative way.

"It does not matter if you are essentially even if you are here as a legal permanent resident or what you have is known as a green card if you are not a us citizen the implications that you have for taking a criminal plea may be different than a us citizen because you can potentially have deportation removal consequences or removal consequences in this country," Diaz says.

Congress is set to discuss the latest on immigration reform in January 2012.