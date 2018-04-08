Immigration Officials Check St. Joseph Plant

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Federal officials are looking into the status of some workers at a St. Joseph pork-processing plant. A spokesman for Triumph Foods says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is checking the documentation of some of its 1,300 workers. The company hasn't said how many workers are being checked. Company spokesman Daren Williams says the agency found that some workers may not have valid documents. It plans to meet with them to verify their information. The company says it is working closely with the government on the investigation.