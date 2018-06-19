"Imminent" Collapse, Other Concerns in University Village Report

COLUMBIA - A "catastrophic collapse" could be "imminent" at three University Village buildings unless remedial action is taken, according to an engineering report completed just one day after Columbia firefighter Lt. Bruce Britt was killed in a walkway collapse.

Since the report was released, the university installed temporary beams to secure the walkways.

The report is among more than 700 pages released by the University of Missouri regarding the Feb. 22 collapse.

KOMU 8 News is sifting through work orders, contracts, reports and emails about past and current structural concerns.

One report, from consulting engineers at Trabue, Hansen & Hinshaw, Inc., said some areas of buildings 602, 604 and 709 show a "complete section loss of steel and concrete deck."

The report also said at least portions of the walkway framing in the area "was very questionable."

In May 2013, the university spent $3,840 repairing concrete in building 707, where Britt died.

The documents released by MU show structural concerns dating back many years.

Emails from 2010 show the ongoing concerns about roof and deck repairs at that time were the same as they had been for "over the last 5 to 10 years."

Other emails show interest in a project to improve the decks at University Village for "structural" and "cosmetic" purposes in May 2010 by adding soffit to the decks.

A May 2010 email from a Residential Life supervisor expresses interest in looking at University Village's decks, possibly that summer.

"This project will help us immensely improving conditions," the supervisor said.

Students continued to live in the buildings while the project was completed a full two years later in October 2012.

In March 2006, MU noted that building 706 was in an "unsafe condition" and should be closed, but students continued to live there until September of that year.

KOMU 8 News will have updated reports as it analyzes the documents in more depth. (William Joy, Jen Lask and Nicole Krasavage contributed to this report.)

Structural Engineering Evaluation of University Village Collapse - February 23, 2014