Impeachment Hearing in Ellisville Delayed

ELLISVILLE, Mo. - A mayoral impeachment hearing in Ellisville has been rescheduled to April 1 - the day before an election in which three members of the St. Louis County town's city council are up for re-election.

Mayor Adam Paul is facing possible impeachment for alleged offenses that include secretly taping city employees, disclosing confidential information and giving illegal orders to employees.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Paul's attorney requested the five-day delay in the hearing to allow more time to prepare a defense.

Paul was suspended for 45 days on Feb. 27.