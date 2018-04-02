Impersonator Was Ballwin Chief's Son

BALLWIN - A case of like-father-like-son could land the son of a police chief with a charge of impersonating an officer. The 23-year-old son of suburban St. Louis police chief is accused of cruising around and pulling over vehicles in his father's patrol car and clothes with an air gun on his waist. St. Charles County police say Ballwin Police Chief James Biederman's son and another 18-year-old man were arrested after pulling over a family Sunday afternoon. An off-duty St. Charles County deputy was behind the wheel and discovered that the two men were not officers on "special assignment" as they claimed. Chief Biederman says he's sorry and his son made a poor choice and will have to deal with the consequences. Both men could face a misdemeanor charge of impersonating a police officer.