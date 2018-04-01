Impostors Scamming Southeast Missouri Pet Owners

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - People posing as officials of southeast Missouri's Caruthersville Humane Society are making life difficult for some pet owners.



KFVS-TV reports the Bootheel nonprofit has been told that impostors are making unannounced visits to homes, threatening to take pets away because of neglect.



The motive is unclear. But Caruthersville Humane Society manager Erma Page says animal welfare agencies never seize animals without a warrant and assistance from law enforcement.



The society's president, Karol Wilcox, says there are also reports of people falsely claiming to be from the agency requesting donations. Wilcox says the Caruthersville Humane Society never does door-to-door solicitations.