Improved Website Help Farmers Find Feed

COLUMBIA - Cattle farmers will have an easier time finding feed for their cattle after the MU's hay listings website added corn-bean, soy, and rice lisitings. The summer drought has created a hay shortage; UM extension predicts the Missouri will be a million tons short on the hay needed for the winter.

The website has detailed descriptions of each item, including bale type (round or square), number of bales, weight of each, and nutrient and nitrate test results, if available. UM extensions warned farmers against different qualities of feed and hay because of the drought. Arkansas hay specifically has had a fire ant problem. The listings are sorted by region and state for ease of searching.

After finding what they need, farmers can finish the purchase over the phone. With price comparison, it will be easier for farmers to haggle, allowing them to get a better deal.