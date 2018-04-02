In-House Committee: SEMO in Compliance

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - More than two years after Southeast Missouri State University was cited for major NCAA violations, an in-house committee has determined that the university is now largely in compliance with most program areas.



The Southeast Missourian reports that a committee made up of faculty and staff, students, booster club members and a member of the board of regents has spent months reviewing the athletic programs. The self-study report was approved last month by regents in time for a meeting with an NCAA representative later in April. A team of peers from another institution will determine if the self-study is an accurate portrayal.



Ultimately, the NCAA will use the information as part of its determination on whether to grant recertification of Southeast's Division I status.