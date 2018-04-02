Incoming Lawmaker Upset Over Leave Denial

WELDON SPRING, Mo. (AP) - A veteran eastern Missouri teacher recently elected as a state representative is accusing his school board of playing politics for refusing to grant him a leave of absence.

Bryan Spencer has taught in the Francis Howell School District in St. Charles County for 22 years. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Spencer, a Republican, won election in November and sought a leave of absence rather than resigning. But the Francis Howell School Board said no.

Spencer and other GOP leaders say the board has regularly approved unpaid leaves for two leaders in a teachers union usually allied with Democrats.

Board president Marty Hodits says the situation is different for the union officials because they still spend their full time on education and often interact with the district.