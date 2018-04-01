Incoming Missouri freshman basketball center Tilmon arrested

COLUMBIA - Incoming Missouri freshman center Jeremiah Tilmon was arrested on a minor in possession charge by MUPD on Friday morning.

Tilmon, a 6'10" top-50 recruit, was one of the late additions to Mizzou's top-10 recruiting class of 2017 following the signing of coach and fellow East St. Louis native Cuonzo Martin in April.

The Missouri Men's Basketball program released a statement saying it is aware of the incident and will handle matters internally.