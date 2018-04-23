Increase in Boone County 911 calls in 2014

COLUMBIA- Boone County Joint Communications announced Wednesday the number of calls that are handled by 9-1-1 dispatchers increased in 2014.

Joint Communications Deputy Director Joe Piper said, "Our numbers from 2014 shows the number of 911 calls we have received are up by 7 percent."

Dispatchers managed a total of 82,635 9-1-1 emergency calls in 2014 with 79 percent of calls coming from cellular devices.

In 2014, dispatchers received an average of over 226 emergency calls every day.

Piper said it's important to only use 9-1-1 when it is absolutely necessary.

"Using an emergency line, for a non-emergency issue, can result in a delay for someone getting help in an emergency and that's why it's important for to reserve the use of 911 for emergencies," Piper said.

The non-emergency number is 573-442-6131.