Increased attendance and ratings fuel Royals revival

KANSAS CITY - The Truman Sports Complex is home to two professional sports franchises, and for decades fans turned out in October to watch the Chiefs play.

Before the 2014 postseason run, The Kansas City Royals had not made the playoffs since 1985. A 29-year long drought.

Most sports fans cheered on the Chiefs, because there wasn't much to cheer about on the diamond.

Longtime Royals fan Thad Prososki said that narrative changed in 2015.

"It's definitely Chiefs town, Chiefs fall, football territory, but now October is Royals. It's blue October," Prososki said.

And the numbers back it up.

The Royals had a 12.3 ratings share on games in Kansas City, which is the highest team history. It was also the highest for a local market since Seattle posted a 13.2 share in 2002, which was the year after the Mariners won 116 games in the regular season.

The Royals broke the franchise's attendance record in 2015, drawing an average of more than 33,000 fans each game.

Even visiting Blue Jays fan Brian Oliver described Kansas City as a "baseball town".

"They're still happy to talk about the game, and the love of baseball here is just eveident," Oliver said.

Prososki said he wants the fanbase to grow even further away from Kansas City.

"There's a lot of civic pride here in Kansas City, and I hope it does bleed blue a little further east to Columbia," Prososki said.

As of Saturday, the Royals are up 2-0 on the Blue Jays in the ALCS.