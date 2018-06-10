Increased Beef and Dairy Prices Are Impacting Local Restaurants

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians could soon fork over more money while dining out. According to the Missouri Farm Bureau, prices of both beef and dairy products have increased.

A news release states, "Both beef products on the list, ground chuck and sirloin tip roast, increased in price as did eggs, whole milk and shredded cheddar cheese."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts food prices have increased 1.5 percent in 2014.

Nathan Fuchs, manager at Ernie's Cafe in Columbia, said the cafe will have to increase its prices in response.

"There will have to be another one soon."

Though Fuchs said the restaurant does its best not to increase prices often, he said his customers always take notice.

"Ernie's doesn't raise its prices very often, so when Ernie's does raise its prices, we get a lot of concern voiced from our patrons."

Customer Jeff Warren of St. Charles says he will continue frequenting Ernie's Cafe if prices increase. Warren attributes it to Ernie's Cafe's service, "I like the food, like I said, it's always consistent."

A director for the Missouri Farm Bureau blames increased prices for beef on worldwide consumer demand and weather conditions over the past few months.