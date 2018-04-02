Increased Need in Columbia Calls for Increased Donations

COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri has seen a twenty percent increase in need from 2012 to 2013. With the holiday season upon us, charities are looking for more donations.

Food pantries say an influx of donations will provide a safety blanket to help with "off months", when donation numbers are low and not meeting community needs.

This year things could be different in Columbia, due to an overall increase in need. Columbia Salvation Army Regional Director Major Richard Trimmell said, "Summer months we used to have kind of a slow time where you could catch your breath and all those kinds of things, but it's just frantic year around now."

Although all donations are appreciated at the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, there's a certain kind of donation that will help out the most. Gordon said, "The most needed donation to be quite honest is money. We can do the most with a dollar."

Monetary donations can be made at the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri's website. The pantry's partnership with Feeding America allows them to purchase 15 pounds of food or 12 meals for just one dollar.

Another valuable donation is time. The pantry is always in need of volunteers to help package food and stock the shelves. Gordon says, "The best way to get involved is to just jump right in".

The increase in need has called for an increase in community assistance and Gordon says he, "just hopes people remember to come back and keep giving".

The Columbia Salvation Army offers seasonal volunteer opportunities in addition to year-round positions, like adopting a family for Christmas or selecting children off of their "Angel Trees", located around Columbia. More information about the Angel Trees and how to get involved is available the Salvation Army's website.