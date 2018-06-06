Increased Train Accidents Related to Weather

In less than a week, two accidents occurred along the Missouri Pacific Railroad. Although car accidents involving trains aren't common, officials say disregarding traffic laws could end in disaster.

"The thing that's key to it is people [should always be] willing to make good judgment decisions, and if you think that you can beat the train, don't. Let the train win. It's okay, you can wait a little bit longer. There's nothing that's critical," said Greg White, Cole County Sheriff.

Even so, the Cole County Sheriff's Department says the latest accidents are most likely due to weather.

"We had one last year, two early on this year. I suspect both snow related, to some extent," said White.

Everyone involved in both accidents escaped without injury.