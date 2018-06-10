Increased Trooper Presence to Monitor Traffic

Nearly 300 people died last year because of impaired driving, and this year, the Boone County Sheriff's Department, thanks to a grant from MoDOT, will participate in the "You Drink and Drive, You Lose" campaign. The program promotes safe driving including designating a sober driver, planning a route home before the party starts, taking the keys from impaired friends and if you are impaired, calling a taxi or asking a sober friend to take you home.

There are serious consequences if drivers are caught driving impaired especially for drivers under 21. If officers catch you with just a trace of alcohol in your system, your license will be suspended.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department says it's increasing enforcement efforts over the holiday and hopes to reduces deaths over this long holiday weekend.