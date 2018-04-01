INDEECO Plans to Close Boonville Plant

BOONVILLE- The INDEECO company announced Tuesday it is closing its Boonville plant by the end of September 2012. INDEECO is a design and manufacturing company that builds electric heating and controls.

INDEECO currently has four locations, three in Missouri and one in Pennsylvania. The company will also close its Pennsylvania plant, consolidating all operations down to two remaining Missouri plants.

INDEECO president John Eulich said consolidating the plants to the Monroe City location will "help reduce INDEECO's total costs and allow us to compete better with foreign competitors."

This consolidation will add 85 jobs to the Monroe City plant. Eulich encouraged the 65 Boonville plant employees to relocate to Monroe City. He stressed that the decision to close the Boonville plant is not a reflection of the quality of the Boonville employees.

"I like the workforce there and I encourage everyone to move," Eulich said. "Some people already said they want to commute which would be less impactful to the people in Boonville."

The impact from the plant closing is a worry of some Boonville residents. One small business owner said, "I really hate to see it close down because it's going to affect so many people, and when it affects those people it affects our small business' downtown."

INDEECO has been manufacturing for nearly 83 years. It recently purchased two companies, AccuTherm and Heatrex. For more information on the company, visit www.indeeco.com/.