Independence Bans New Pit Bulls

in News

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - After months of heated debate, the city of Independence has a pit bull ban. Monday night the city council voted 5-1 to prohibit new pit bulls from the city while allowing pit bulls already there to stay with tough conditions. Pit bulls already in the city must be registered and microchipped, owners must pay a first-time license fee of $150 and will be required to carry $300,000 in liability insurance. The lone "no" vote came from councilwoman Lucy Young, who said the ban will give residents a false sense of security. The pit-bull issue drew at times fierce debate ever since a May Fourth attack by three of the dogs on Alan Hill and two other men. Hill was seriously injured. Opponents say the ban would not survive a legal challenge.