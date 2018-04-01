Independence Day Brings Business to Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OZARK - The Fourth of July brings a number of tourists to the Lake of the Ozarks for the holiday weekend, and that means more shoppers for local businesses.

"With it being as busy as it was last night, we're expecting a huge weekend here at the Lake of the Ozarks," said Joyce Rhodes, who works at Paws Place Thrifty Boutique.

Another store, Peace Frog T-Shirts, feels even the weather will play a role this year.

"I figure this Fourth of July will be better because it's a little cooler," said Angela Alexander, a sales clerk at Peace Frog T-Shirts.

Both of these stores had shorter hours because of the holiday, but expected business to boom all the same.