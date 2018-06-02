Independence Man Arrested for 1999 Robbery

CAMDEN COUNTY - Joel L. Davis of Independence has been arrested and charged with the 1999 robbery of the Macks Creek Bank.

Davis was arrested at his home in the Independence area by members of the Independence area by members of the Independence Career Criminal Unit, Violent Crimes Federal Task Force, and the Camden County Investigations Bureau.

Davis is currently being held at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility on the charge of robbery. First bond set at $20,000 cash and $150,000 surety.