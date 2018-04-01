Independence man charged in police standoff

INDEPENDENCE (AP) — A man has been charged in connection to a standoff with police at an Independence residence, where authorities say they recovered an explosive device.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said that Darian Mickelson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and third-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.

Independence police say officers and firefighters responded to a shed fire at a home around 1 p.m. Sunday, when a resident told police that he had a fire bomb. Court documents say the man pointed a rifle at police before surrendering several hours later.

Court documents say an improvised explosive near the main door of the residence was discovered.

It was not immediately clear if Mickelson has an attorney to speak on his behalf.