Independence woman convicted in husband's death

INDEPENDENCE (AP) — A 51-year-old Independence woman has been convicted in the shooting death of her husband.

The Jackson County prosecutor's office said that jurors found Kirstin A. Stephens guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of her husband, 65-year-old Charles Stephens. His body was found at their home in March 2014.

A probable cause statement says police were called to the home and found Charles Stephens dead of several gunshot wounds. Kirstin Stephens told authorities then that she had been away from the house most of the day.

The prosecutor's office says DNA found on a shotgun in the home matched the victim's wife's DNA, and that video surveillance footage discredited Stephens' explanation of her whereabouts when her husband died.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 18.