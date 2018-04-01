India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Facilities List

NEW DELHI (AP) - India and Pakistan have carried an annual exchange of lists of their nuclear facilities as part of an agreement that bans the rivals from attacking each other's nuclear installations.

An Indian External Affairs Ministry statement says the lists were exchanged on Tuesday both in New Delhi and Islamabad.

The exchanges have taken place on the first day of the year since 1992 as part of their agreement.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars since they won independence from Britain in 1947. Relations between them have improved after India suspended them following the Mumbai terror attack in 2008 that killed 166 people.

India blamed the attack on Pakistani insurgents, a charge Pakistan denies.