Indiana Gov. Pence getting help from Missouri mega-donor

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Indiana Gov. Mike Pence is getting help in his re-election campaign from Missouri's most prolific political donor.

Retired investment firm founder Rex Sinquefield is hosting a fundraiser next Thursday for Pence at Sinquefield's home in St. Louis.

An invitation for the event lists several other prominent co-hosts, including Missouri Congress members Ann Wagner and Jason Smith and former Anheuser-Busch CEO August Busch III.

Campaign finance records show Sinquefield already has contributed $100,000 to Pence, and Busch has given him $35,000.

Indiana's Republican governor is facing an election challenge from Democrat John Gregg, a former Indiana House speaker.

Indiana and Missouri are two of the dozen states that impose no limits on individual contributions to candidates.

Sinquefield has given millions of dollars to Missouri candidates and political committees.