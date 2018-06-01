Indians, Royals Game Rained Out

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Cleveland Indians-Kansas City Royals game was rained out Friday night at Kauffman Stadium and will be made up on Sunday as a day-night doubleheader.

The Royals, who lead the American League Central, have had six off days in the past 12 days. That includes a few rain outs and also having a game postponed in Boston last Friday when the city was shutdown with the manhunt for the bombing suspect.

It was also the second rain out this week for the Indians. They were rained out April 23 at Chicago, plus they had they had an off-day Thursday. It was the fourth time this season the Indians have been rained out.