Indicted Lawmaker Files for Bankruptcy

2007

Jefferson City (AP) - A lawmaker indicted for bank and credit card fraud twice filed in federal bankruptcy court. Democrat John Bowman of St. Louis filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection in 1990 and 2004. The most recent filing was completed a week before a federal grand jury in St. Louis indicted the house member. Bowman declined to comment today. Bowman and 16 co-defendants are scheduled to appear in St. Louis federal court for their alleged involvement in a scheme to receive credits cards from Bank of America for which they didn't qualify. A chapter 13 filing allows individuals to extend payment for debts over a regular schedule. According to court documents, Bowman owed more than $20 thousand in the 1990 filing. He owed more than $100 thousand in the most recent filing.