Indictment Alleges Truck License Scheme

Mustafa Redzic is charged in an indictment along with Troy Parr, the driver's license examiner he's accused of paying. The indictment alleges that Redzic and Parr put hundreds of drivers on the road with questionable licenses. Redzic is accused of funneling about 600 of his students to Parr from January 2004 to April 2005. The indictment says Redzic paid thousands of dollars to Parr in turn for giving the students a shorter, easier test so they could pass. Many of Redzic's students were Bosnian immigrants who spoke little English. The school, the former Bosna Truck Driving School, is now known as the 50 Stars Truck Driver Training Academy. It remains open.