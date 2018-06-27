Indictment shows toddler beaten to death over cake

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 23-year-old St. Louis woman has been indicted by a grand jury in her toddler daughter's beating death.

Shanika M. Evans is charged with second-degree murder, child abuse and child endangerment and remained in jail Friday on a $500,000 bond. She initially was charged only with endangerment for failing to immediately report her daughter's injuries.

Evans is accused of killing 23-month-old Jabria Phillips in February after Evans and her husband punished the child for reportedly eating a piece of cake without permission.

Deonte Evans, the girl's stepfather, was charged after her death with second-degree murder, child abuse and armed criminal action. Jabria suffered injuries to her internal organs from blows to her torso.