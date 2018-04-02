Infamous Mexico Goat Sighted Again

MEXICO - An unlikely internet sensation has been spotted again! There's new video out tonight of the infamous Mexico Goat.

Cory O'Connor posted a new video of the goat near the Mexico Military Academy to the goat's Facebook page, which has grown to 2,500 fans since the goat first broke loose last weekend.

Since that time, the goat has evaded capture by Mexico animal control on 13 different occasions.

Public safety officials in Mexico say the goat is not a threat, so capturing the "crafty" animal is not a priority.